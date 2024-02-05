It’s Over! Kanye West’s Yeezy Settles Court Battle With Ex-Employee Who Claimed She Worked 21-Hour Days

Yeezy were sued in March 2023 by Maya Stewart, who alleged she was let go after making complaints about meal breaks and pay, and accused the firm and collaborators Gap of whistleblower retaliation.

via: Radar Onine

Kanye West’s Yeezy hashed out a settlement agreement that will bring an end to the wrongful termination lawsuit brought by a former employee Stewart.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stewart, Yeezy and The Gap attended mediation on January 19.

The parties accepted the mediator’s proposal “and are now in the process of finalizing and circulating a long-form settlement agreement for signature.”

Stewart said she will be filing a motion to dismiss shortly.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Stewart sued Yeezy and The Gap claiming she was fired after complaining about work conditions.

Stewart was hired by Yeezy and Gap in January 2021 as an Accessories Developer.

According to her filing, Stewart said she first complained about meal and rest break violations in the Spring of 2021.

She claimed to have raised the issue with the head of Yeezy Gap and various other executives. After she complained, Stewart claimed her pay was reduced from $60 per hour to $50 per hour.

Soon after, she said she raised issues about not receiving proper overtime and pay. Stewart said Yeezy and The Gap said they retailed by terminating her.

During the majority of her employment, Stewart said she worked between 50-80 hours per work but didn’t get overtime. During her last week, the designer said she worked 21 hours per day.

In addition, Stewart said she used her supplies for projects and wasn’t provided proper lunch breaks.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the alleged humiliation shame, despair, embarrassment, depression, mental pain, and anguish over the firing.

The Gap denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The company asked that Yeezy be held liable for any judgment awarded to Stewart.

Yeezy argued all actions were “justified” and asked for all claims to be dismissed.

“Defendants did not authorize, direct or ratify any alleged wrongful conduct,” a lawyer representing Yeezy said. “[Stewart’s] claims are barred for the reason that the alleged conduct of Defendants was at all times undertaken in the good-faith exercise of a legitimate business purpose.”

Yeezy demanded Stewart cover its legal fees.

As we first reported, The Gap sued Kanye for $2 million in a separate court battle.