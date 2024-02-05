New Couple Alert? Quavo & Lana Del Rey Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumors

Quavo and Lana Del Rey were spotted out in Los Angeles this week, sparking rumors of a potential relationship.

via: AceShowbiz

As unlikely as it may sound, the alt-pop singer/songwriter and the hip-hop star gave off couple vibes at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, February 3, the twosome stepped out together for the star-studded bash held at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California. According to Daily Mail which obtained pictures of the two artists, they were seen walking together as they entered the venue.

The “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” singer looked elegant in a floor-length black gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruching through the bodice and a slit up one side. She paired the dress with pointy-toed black pumps and a short onyx necklace.

The 38-year-old walked slightly behind Quavo, who opted for a casual look in a simple white T-shirt with patchwork jeans. He accessorized with layered silver necklaces and bracelets as well as a pair of stylish sunglasses. At one point during their walk, he lit up a cigarette.

The pair seemed to be comfortable around each other. Later on, they were seen laughing together in the back of a chauffeured vehicle.

Needless to say, many were left shocked by the potential pairing as they didn’t see it coming. “This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card!” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is so random…watch them get married and have five kids,” added another.

“She gonna make a song about BBC and summer time sadness,” another person theorized. A fourth added, “Honestly I always wondered why never [she] dated a black guy she always seem to be one of those white girls that do.”

Despite that last person’s claim, it should be noted that Lana was previously rumored to be romantically linked to A$AP Rocky after he starred in her “National Anthem” music video.