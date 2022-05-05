Taraji P. Henson Will Host the 2022 BET Awards

On Thursday, it was revealed that SAG Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will be the host for “culture’s biggest night,” a.k.a. the upcoming BET Awards 2022.

via: Revolt

“Culture’s Biggest Night” is bringing Henson back after she set the stage ablaze for last year’s ceremony. The 2021 event was reportedly the top-rated cable award show among adults 18-49.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black excellence,” Henson said as she referenced her former role from the hit Fox TV show “Empire” in which she played Cookie Lyon.

Henson will join the ranks of Mo’Nique, Tracee Ellis Ross, Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer as repeat hosts for the awards ceremony.

Connie Orlando (EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET) said, “Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year.”

Henson has had an amazing career with accolades that include six BET awards for Best Actress.

Her role in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button alongside Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett earned the star an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She is also known for her role as Katherine Johnson in the 2017 film, Hidden Figures. In the movie, Henson portrayed a gifted African-American woman working at NASA. Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner starred in the film as well.

But don’t let the acting fool you — Henson can still get down and have a good time. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion recruited the actress to appear in her music video for the hit song “Body.” Henson’s cameo was a welcomed surprise.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.