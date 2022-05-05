Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal Accepted By A Federal Judge

The federal judge presiding over the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd has accepted Derek Chauvin’s plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

CNN reports a federal judge accepted Chauvin’s plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. The plea deal, which was filed months ago, stated Chauvin federal sentence would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, “assuming all good-time credit.”

However, last month Chauvin asked the Minneapolis Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison after being found guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter. He and the other officers accused in Floyd’s case are set to stand trial in a federal civil rights case. However, last December, Chauvin pleaded guilty in the federal civil rights case, according to CBS Minnesota.

Chauvin, along with three other former Minneapolis officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, was indicted by a federal grand jury, accusing them of depriving Floyd, 46, of his rights while exercising the authority of a government agency. Floyd died on May 25, 2020 when, in an attempt to arrest him, he was pinned to the ground under Chauvin’s knee for nearly nine minutes.

Thao, Lane and Kueng were convicted in February of federal civil rights violations.