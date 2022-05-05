Saved by the Bell Reboot Series Canceled After 2 Seasons on Peacock: 'So Disappointed'

‘Saved by the Bell’ has been canceled by Peacock after two seasons.

via People:

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” the service said, per Entertainment Weekly. “Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen.”

“We’re grateful to Tracey, [producer] Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time,” the statement continued.

Deadline was first to report that cancellation of the series. A representative for Peacock did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

NBC’s original Saved by the Bell, which aired for four seasons from 1989-1993, was a retooled version of the short-lived Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss. It was followed by Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

Peacock’s Saved by the Bell premiered in November 2020 as an updated take on the original series that starred many original cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies.

Other stars Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins rounded out the cast.

Sharing a statement to Twitter on the news of the series’ cancellation, Gosselaar, 48, wrote: “So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot.

“Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers,” the actor, who famously played Zack Morris, added.

Saved By the Bell’s two seasons will continue to be available to stream on Peacock.

They need to go ahead and slide that production budget over to ‘Bel-Air.’