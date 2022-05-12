Taraji P. Henson Partners With Planned Parenthood to Highlight ‘How to Talk About Abortion’ [Photo + Video]

With the future of Roe v. Wade in the hands of the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood is taking action.

Taraji P. Henson is using her platform to fight for abortion rights. The actress has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to release a new video that breaks down facts surrounding the ever-evolving debate.

“Let’s say you know someone who doesn’t see this as a fundamental right. Someone who’s not sure how they feel about abortion,” said Henson in the video titled “How to Talk About Abortion.” “Just hit ’em with some facts. Like 80 percent of people want abortion to be safe and to be legal… so why does a small group of loud, judgy people get to decide what we do with our damn bodies?”

She also took a moment to expand on those facts.

“If you’re with your girlfriends, there’s a good chance that one of ya’ll has had an abortion. And we gotta talk about this,” Henson continued. “There’s way too much shame and stigma around abortion and I’m over it. Real facts. We all deserve to own our own bodies and decide the course of our own lives.”

Just shy of news that infamous Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, could potentially be overturned, organizations like Planned Parenthood continue the fight for the right for women’s rights.

“The court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion and meanwhile, anti-abortion groups and politicians are gearing up for a nationwide ban,” Planned Parenthood said via Twitter.

Vice President Kamala Harris also previously chimed in on the news and emphasized that men should not have a say on what a woman does with her body.

“It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back,” she said. “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women, well we say, how dare they. How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body.”