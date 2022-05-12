Ezra Miller Bizarrely Claims Filming Themselves Getting Assaulted For NFT Crypto Art In Arrest Video

In a bizarre video of their arrest in Hawaii in March, The Flash actor Ezra Miller claimed they film videos of assaults to sell as “NFT crypto art.”

via: AceShowbiz

Ezra Miller’s arrest video from March 29 in Hawaii was leaked. In the bodycam footage of the arrest, the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” actor could be heard claiming that they filmed themselves getting assaulted for NFT crypto art.

In the video obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, May 11, the 29-year-old actor could be seen interacting with cops while getting arrested at a bar in Hawaii. They bizarrely told the authorities, “I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

Ezra later could be heard getting aggressive with cops as they repeatedly asked for the “full name and badge number” of the police officers who were arresting them. They also appeared shocked upon learning that they were being arrested for disorderly conduct.

“I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted,” they further claimed in the clip. They went on to add, “The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

Ezra also asked the police officers not to touch their “flash ring” as it “means a lot” to them. They then claimed that their genitals were touched by law enforcement in the footage. “Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that. I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!” they exclaimed.

Ezra has pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge. Court records show that they were given a $500 fine, the same amount as their bail at the time, for their conduct. In exchange for their no-contest plea, the judge dismissed a harassment charge from the same incident and a charge of obstructing a public sidewalk in a separate incident.

Ezra’s April court appearance came hours after they were taken into police custody for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman after becoming irate over being asked to leave a private residence located in lower Puna, Hawaii. The Flash depicter in DCEU reportedly became irate after being asked to leave and threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” read a press release. The female victim refused treatment for her injury.