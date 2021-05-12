Tank Says He is Going “Completely Deaf” in His Right Ear [Video]

Tank took to social media to let his fans know he’s dealing with some serious health issues.

via: Revolt

“So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation,” he said in the clip. “I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.”

Although Tank is dealing with a lot, he wants to use his situation to encourage others to keep persevering.

“It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up,” he added. “It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”

He concluded his video by telling his fans that he plans to show them his journey as he tries to get better. “Imma document my process just to show you the fight, just to show you that you’re still in it — we’re still in it,” the former TGT singer said. “So, much love to you and let’s keep fighting.”

Tank was met with lots of support from many of his celebrity friends. Daron from 112 commented, “Keep fighting bro! Prayers up!.” Bishop T.D. Jakes wrote, “Praying for you bro,” while singer Tweet left several praying hand emojis under the post.

Prayers up to Tank.