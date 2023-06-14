Tank Defends Babyface After Anita Baker Tour Removal, "Who's Protecting Our Black Men?" [Video]

Tank couldn’t bite his tongue after Anita Baker fired Babyface as the opening act on her tour.

via: HipHopDX

On Tuesday (June 13), the “Maybe I Deserve” singer took to Instagram to defend his friend and mentor after people were berating him on social media, arguing he’s done nothing wrong to receive such negative backlash and get kicked off the tour.

“It’s really hard for me to stand by and let one of my heroes, one of the nicest human beings ever, just be attacked and be vilified for no reason,” Tank began.

“When a man stands accused of doing something that hasn’t done anything. He apologized to his fans for not being able to perform after he was told he would not be able to perform. So somehow, whatever happens after that is his fault? And then you kick him off the tour?”

He continued: “I want to respect my elders, I do. Stay out of grown folks’ business is what they say. But somebody gotta say something. Babyface? Do this to Babyface?! That don’t seem wrong to y’all? Something don’t seem wrong about that?

“He didn’t do anything! He didn’t say anything! Nobody’s gonna say anything? We have to protect our Black women, and I see where you guys are, I understand. But who’s protecting our Black men? Our Black heroes? That guy?”

The R&B Money podcast co-host added in his caption: “Just can’t stand by and not talk about the truth of it all. My apologies @babyface but i’m not as meek and mild mannered as you are. It is a flaw of mine but somebody has to say something!”

Prior to Tank posting his video response, Babyface was kicked off Anita Baker’s tour after the “Body and Soul” singer alleged she was being bullied by his “crazy” fanbase.

Baker revealed she couldn’t take any more of the alleged abuse from the LaFace co-founder’s fans online and announced on Tuesday that he had been cut from her Songstress Tour, which will continue as scheduled later this month without Babyface.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

Babyface admitted he was “saddened” by the tour removal and the way things played out via social media. “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from The Songstress Tour,” he said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media.

“While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love and respect for Anita and I wish her the best with for the remainder of the tour.”

Baker also responded to a series of tweets criticizing her, calling Babyface’s “bully” fans “Kenny’s Crazies.”

“There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men… harassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans,” she wrote while subliminally accusing somebody behind-the-scenes of the tour. “Because he Cant take over, this Tour… sO? He wants to Destroy it. Kenny’s Crazy Narcissist call off, your Boys.”

Anita Baker continued claiming the internet trolls wanted to “fight” her: “These trolls… are *On Massa’s payroll*. Creating Fake News/Slander & Harrassment. This is what, happens, when Boundaries & Blessings, Manifest into Beautiful Karma & Growth. #AnitaBaker They wanna fight a 65 yr old Woman.”