Tamar Braxton Says She's 'Hurting' and Doesn't Know If She Wants to Continue Her Tour

Tamar Braxton is having second thoughts about going back on tour in the aftermath of Chrisean Rock’s alleged assault of James Wright Chanel this past weekend.

After her video addressing the incident, Tamar took to Twitter to again defend her decision to invite Chrisean to her show.

Prior to the incident, Tamar announced that her ‘Love and War’ anniversary tour would be continuing through December — but based on her last tweet we’re not so sure if Tamar’s going to stay on the road.

Only time will tell…