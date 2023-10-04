Tamar Braxton Alluded to ‘Calculated and Mean’ People Before Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson got engaged in the first season finale of Peacock’s Queens Court, which aired in March.

via: Page Six

“When people are calculated and mean the Lord will surely deal with you,” she tweeted over the weekend.

When people are calculated and mean the Lord will surely deal with you. ????? — Tamar Estine? (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 30, 2023

She didn’t elaborate beyond her cryptic tweet; however, in hindsight it may have been about her “Queens Court” fiancé.

Robinson announced on his Instagram Story Monday morning that he broke up with the “All the Way Home” singer so he could “be a better person” and get back to “positive energy.”

“What happened and why – that’s our private place. No, I never cheated,” the personal injury attorney shared.

“No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers [sic] place when her car was burglarized.”

Although Robinson and Braxton, 46, met on the Peacock dating series, he maintained that he “never cared about fame” and even turned down opportunities to be on the show several times.

Robinson concluded his lengthy announcement by saying he and Braxton would be “friends and family for life,” but the “Let Me Know” singer has yet to acknowledge his message or even speak out on the breakup.

The former couple’s engagement aired in March, with Braxton saying she couldn’t “believe” she had found what she was looking for, but the relationship quickly became ensnared in drama.

One of Robinson’s baby mamas came forward and accused Braxton of causing “nothing but chaos” and further claimed that the R&B star said “demeaning, disrespectful, & outrageous things” about how she co-parents with Robinson.

The JR Law Group founder came to Braxton’s defense, saying she had been “an amazing mother” who “spoiled [his] children with love.”

“I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that,” he added.