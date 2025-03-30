Tamar Braxton Addresses Nonexistent “Beef” With Kandi Burruss

BY: Walker Published 27 minutes ago

Will Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton ever see eye to eye? Not likely.

Tamra addressed her relationship with Kandi and clarified the “beef’ does not exist between the two reality stars. In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (March 28), the 48-year-old discussed her side of the back-and-forth banter.

“I’m not gonna really get into it because I don’t want to muster up the situation. We really, basically wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t lied on. And that’s my thing. I can deal with anything, but don’t lie on me,” she elaborated.

Advertisement

The R&B singer continued to share, “She chose to call me a clown, and that pissed me off… But what I don’t want to do is continue that conversation and take away from all the hard work that I have been doing these past couple of years and make it about a beef I don’t have, personally, currently.”

Earlier this week, Burruss was asked if she would have Braxton guest on a reboot of her Kandi & The Gang series after an old video of the Braxton Family Values star critiquing the food at Kandi’s Old Lady Gang restaurant began to recirculate earlier this year.

“You will not be bringing her in my interview. I’m not playing games with clowns. I’m not about to be in the circus with [her]… never again,” responded the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, per The Shade Room.

Advertisement

In February, according to The Jasmine Brand, Braxton herself discussed the clip, explaining, “It was a three-year-old video. I don’t know how it came to see the light of day. I don’t really give a sh*t. I wish everybody well, I’m not into drama anymore,” adding, “At that time, that was like the height of our beef. I was pissed because her and her husband lied like a rug. She shouldn’t care ‘cause I don’t. It’s so old.”

Back in March 2023, their cold war erupted when Braxton claimed that she was threatened by Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, elaborating, “And it really did happen, I’m not lying. Like, I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that sh*t really happened, it was not cute.”

Later that same week, the Love And War performer insisted that the former Xscape member had the “biggest ego for the most non singing a** person in the music industry.”

The couple addressed the allegations, with Burruss confirming she and Braxton did have a public argument; however, Tucker’s exclamations were toward her and not her longstanding foe.

Advertisement

via: Vibe