TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor [Photos + Video]

On Friday (Nov. 4), those grieving Migos rapper Takeoff came together to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.Local Atlanta radio station V-103 shared details for those interested in attending. In a repost, the radio station said the vigil would take place at Club Drive Park at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones gathered around chanting his name before releasing balloons into the sky that spelled out his stage name.

“R.I.P. [Rest in peace] TakeOff,” and the phrase “Nawfside,” can both be heard in the video clip.

Takeoff’s friends & family hold Atlanta candle lighting ceremony in his honor ?https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/YaxVIamP0j — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 5, 2022

TakeOff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest of the platinum-selling rap group Migos which featured his uncle, Quavo, and a cousin, Offset.

Quavo‘s assistant Joshua “Wash” Washington was also shot during the altercation and was rushed from the scene to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Houston Police Department which is calling on the public to help identify the shooter.

