  1. Home
  2. News

TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor [Photos + Video]

November 07, 2022 10:28 AM PST

On Friday (Nov. 4), those grieving Migos rapper Takeoff came together to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.Local Atlanta radio station V-103 shared details for those interested in attending. In a repost, the radio station said the vigil would take place at Club Drive Park at 6 p.m. on Friday.

via: BET

Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones gathered around chanting his name before releasing balloons into the sky that spelled out his stage name.

“R.I.P. [Rest in peace] TakeOff,” and the phrase “Nawfside,” can both be heard in the video clip.

TakeOff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest of the platinum-selling rap group Migos which featured his uncle, Quavo, and a cousin, Offset.

Quavo‘s assistant Joshua “Wash” Washington was also shot during the altercation and was rushed from the scene to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Houston Police Department which is calling on the public to help identify the shooter.

See related posts below.

Share This Post

Tags:Takeoff