Say What Now? Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word [Video]

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student.

via: Daily Beast

A white University of Kentucky student was arrested after she was filmed using a racial slur and attacking two Black students on Sunday. Sophia Rosing, 22, was detained in the early hours at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center. A video of the incident appears to show Rosing using a racist term as she lashes out at a Black student working at a dormitory front desk. “Could you stop?” asks the victim in the clip. “Nope,” Rosing replies as she uses the slur over and over. Another video appears to show her singing the slur as an officer puts her in handcuffs. In a statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said: “To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been—and will continue to be—our top priority.”

22-yo University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested for attacking and repeatedly calling a student worker racial slurs. Rosing’s racist attacks are vile! She needs to be charged with a HATE CRIME in addition to the several charges she’s facing! pic.twitter.com/kilJuWWv2g — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 7, 2022

University of Kentucky president Dr. Eli Capilouto said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. “Our Office of Student Conduct also is conducting an immediate review, and our Student Success teams are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support,” reads Capilouto’s statement. “To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been—and will continue to be—our top priority.”