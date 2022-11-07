Janet Jackson Gives Nod to 'Control' With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame [Photo + Video]

After all these years, Janet Jackson is still in control.

via: People

The Grammy Award winner, 56, brought back one of her signature looks from the ’80s to support her friends, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, at their 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

She wore an all-black pantsuit with a high collar jacket to announce the award, a clear nod to the cover art of her third studio album Control (1986), which she produced with Jam and Lewis. But the biggest resemblance to the cover comes from Jackson’s iconic updo, in which her voluminous curls are styled to one side of her head.

Control marked the first time the five-time Grammy winner ventured outside of her family to produce music. Together with Jam and Lewis, the album spawned five hit singles: “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” “Control” and “Let’s Wait Awhile.”

The album signaled a major turn for Jackson’s music career, helping her branch out into genres like dance pop, R&B and hip-hop and helping solidify her status as a star on the rise. It also helped set the tone for the next hit album she would produce, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989).

Jam and Lewis would go on to write more hits for Jackson including “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “All for You.” They also produced hits for Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey and Usher.

Control, which turned 35 last year, returned to the top of the charts last February, topping the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart.

“I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you,” Jackson wrote on Twitter at the time.

Congratulations @JamAndLewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much ??? pic.twitter.com/pxPOgHCCI9 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) November 6, 2022