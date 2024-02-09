T.J Holmes Hints He and Amy Robach Aren’t Allowed in Disney Parks: ‘Last We Checked, We Weren’t’ | lovebscott.com

It looks like not everyone is allowed to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth.

via: US Weekly

T.J Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently not allowed to visit Disney Parks after getting fired from ABC.

During the Thursday, February 8, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, the parks came up when they talked to guest Matt James about his passion for running.

“I am going to run the London Marathon. I am going to try to get [my girlfriend] Rachael [Kirkconnell] into a race — the Disney 5K,” James, 32, shared. “She loves Disney so any way to entice her into not being mad about me buying so many running shoes.”

In response, Holmes hinted that he and Robach, 51, wouldn’t be able to join the couple.

“We would love to run with you down at that 5K. I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” he said while laughing with Robach. “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

Holmes and Robach worked for ABC as cohosts of the network’s morning talk show GMA3 for two years. The pair were fired after their romantic relationship made headlines.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Holmes and Robach initially remained tight-lipped about the scandal. They broke their silence in December 2023 with the release of their podcast, which allowed them to tell their side of the story.