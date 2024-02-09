Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie One Step Closer to Finalizing Bitter Divorce After 7 Years of Fighting in Court | lovebscott.com

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split in 2016, just two years after they tied the knot.

via: Radar Online

Jolie and her ex-husband Pitt appear to be close to finalizing a settlement in their never-ending divorce war.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood exes have informed the court they both turned over to the other a list of their bank statements, income and expenses, and various other financial records.

The couple said they have turned over their final financial reports — which is a necessary step before a divorce will be signed off on by the court.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after an incident aboard a private airplane. The actress claimed her then-husband was intoxicated and got physical with her and a couple of their children. Authorities were called to investigate the matter but no criminal charges were ever brought.

Angelina sued the FBI demanding records related to the investigation — and claimed she learned Brad would not be charged through the news instead of being informed by an agent associated with the case. The federal lawsuit is still pending.

At one point, a private judge the couple hired to handle the divorce granted Brad joint custody. However, Angelina then found out that the judge had failed to disclose certain information about his alleged ties to Brad’s lawyers.

She appealed the decision that granted Brad joint custody. She claimed the judge was biased and the decision should be overturned.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Angelina and ruled the judge didn’t disclose his true relationship with Brad’s team. As a result, the joint custody decision was thrown out. Brad tried to appeal the decision but was unsuccessful.

After Brad lost his appeal, Angelina’s lawyer said, “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior. She welcomes the California Supreme Court’s decision to refuse review of the unanimous Court of Appeal decision.”

The couple are still in the middle of a nasty war over Angelina selling her stake in a French winery, that they purchased while together, to a Russian oligarch. Brad demanded the sale be undone by the court. Angelina was paid a hefty 8-figure sum for her stake in the company.

In December 2023, Angelina spoke about her divorce from Brad. She said about their children, “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

Angelina said she took a step back from her career over the past 7 years because “we had to heal.”

She added, “There are things we needed to heal from.”