T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly ‘Fuming’ That Exes New Romance Is Overshadowing Their New Podcast

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reportedly upset by the fact their exes are dating and making headlines the same week as the launch of their new podcast.

A source told us Robach is “livid” with both Page Six and ex-husband Shue after we broke the news that he and Fiebig have been dating for six months. We’re told she “thinks her ex is trying to steal her thunder.”

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast,” they said.

(A source said it would be unlike him to leak the story. “Andrew doesn’t steal the spotlight,” they said, “He’s so private. That’s not who he is.”)

“T.J. and Amy will have to address the story [about their exes dating] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news.”

“They must be so angry! [The news] stomped all over their big podcast debut,” said an industry inside who knows Holmes and Robach.

Holmes and Robach premiered the podcast on the first anniversary of their being ousted from their dream jobs anchoring the third hour of ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

Meanwhile, other sources have told us that Robach’s own friends are turned off by the podcast and her “narcissistic behavior.”

“The self-importance and the fascination with themselves and thinking everyone is [rooting for them] … it’s just tone deaf,” a source said.

Robach said on the first episode of the podcast that longtime pal and former ABC colleague, Sara Haines of “The View,” supported her during the fallout from the affair.

Robach said that “there were days when I wanted to die” but that Haines “was an absolute pleasure.”

“She said, ‘I’m going to keep texting you, I’m going to keep checking in on you,’” Robach revealed, adding that Haines was “one of the people who wouldn’t stop texting me, even when I didn’t respond.”

Holmes said of ABC, “They’re probably going to fire her after this airs.”

She said she didn’t want to “bring [Haines] down with us.”

“I don’t want to necessarily do that, but she was incredible. She and I have been friends for 15 years,” Robach added.

Hanes doesn’t need to worry though.

A network insider told us, “Sara’s job is not in jeopardy for having concern for her longtime friend when she needed it.”

As for Holmes, he revealed he coped with their scandal by pounding vodka and edibles.

But multiple sources have told us that’s not completely out of character for the former news anchor.

On Wednesday, he seemingly called on a higher power to ward off his cynics.

He thanked followers by posting a sultry photo of himself and Robach with lyrics from gospel artist Fred Hammond that read, “No weapon formed against me will prosper. It won’t work.”

It’s unclear if that was in response to their exes’ relationship raining on their parade.

Why Amy and T.J. have a podcast is beyond us. What are they supposed to be telling everyone? How to cheat fall in love?