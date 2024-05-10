Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's Camp Slams Accuser Wade Robson & James Safechuck's Lawyer For Comparing Him to Catholic Church: 'Incendiary Claims' | lovebscott.com

Michael’s companies are firing back in court.

The lawyer representing Michael Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, was called out by the late pop star’s companies in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson’s companies, being sued by Robson and Safechuck over alleged sexual abuse as children by the singer, accuse the men’s new lawyer John Carpenter of making “incendiary claims” in a recent “media blitz.”

Robson and Safechuck are headed to trial with Jackson’s companies. The duo filed separate lawsuits in 2013. Robson claimed Jackson started abusing him when he was 7 and it went on for years. Safechuck said he met Jackson when he was 10 and the two became close. He said the singer started abusing him during his 1988 Bad tour and it continued for many years.

The case was initially dismissed but revived on appeal.

In the recent motion, Jackson’s companies slammed Carpenter over his recent remarks in the press.

“Plaintiffs’ new counsel, John Carpenter, has been on a press tour, making numerous statements about this case to multiple media outlets. Mr. Carpenter’s statements are not simple reports on the progress of the case or a factual recitation of events in court. Rather, he is making incendiary claims and accusations that have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the jury pool in this case in favor of his clients and against Defendants.”

They added, “Mr. Carpenter’s attempts to try his case in the press, and not in Court, are antithetical to the fair administration of justice, in violation of Rule 8.4. The parties are effectively at the beginning of this case; Mr. Carpenter cannot be allowed to disregard his ethical obligations under the Rules of Professional Conduct by continuing his tactic of running to the press at every opportunity between now and trial to make whatever inflammatory and provocative statements he can to advance Plaintiffs’ case and attempt to poison the jury pool against Defendants.”

In February, Carpenter spoke out about the upcoming biopic on Jackson that his estate approved. The lawyer claimed the film was trying to rewrite history and portray Jackson in a positive light despite the accusations.

He said Jackson was “worse than you know.” Carpenter added, “Let’s not forget that in America, corporations -legally-considered people. The only reason for them to live is to make money. That’s their sole goal. I’m not surprised this corporation is trying to rewrite the history of what Michael Jackson did to maximise profits. It’s shameful they’re trying to do that but that’s what they are doing.”

Later he compared Jackson to the Catholic Church. “They have to get the truth out,” he said. “There was a time not that long ago when the thought the Catholic church was abusing children was unthinkable. Now’s it’s accepted the church goes on with its mission.”

Regarding the movie, he said, “[The estate’s] sole existence to live and exist is to make money,” he says, “And so the movie is just one piece in their efforts to rehabilitate and rewrite the history of Michael Jackson and what he did to James, Wade, and other children.”

Jackson’s companies are pleading with the court to step in and stop Carpenter from continuing to trash Jackson in the press.

via: RadarOnline.com