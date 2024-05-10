NBA Champion Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Sentenced to Prison in Insurance Fraud Scheme | lovebscott.com

On Thursday, former NBA star Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his November conviction of scheming the league’s healthcare benefit plans.

Last November, Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The convictions carried a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to the prison sentence, Davis will be subjected to supervised release for three years. During that time, Davis will have to attend a financial management class and undergo mandatory drug treatment as conditions of his release.

More than 20 people have been charged and sentenced for their roles in the scheme, which involved filing inaccurate medical claims with the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, according to the indictment.

Terrence Williams was one of the individuals who was sentenced in the case.

Williams, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, pleaded guilty to piracy and aggravated identity theft. He also admitted he led the plan to submit false claims for medical and dental expenses.

“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement in August 2022. “Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan.”

Williams has agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and pay a fine of more than $650,000.

Davis was a member of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team. He was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

via: Fox News