Kesha Says Diddy Lyric Change in 'TiK ToK' is Permanent Going Forward | lovebscott.com

Kesha called out Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by changing a lyric in her hit ‘Tik Tok’ during a surprise appearance at Coachella.

The singer, 37, said the change is final, and that she wants her fans to learn the new words as she spoke with TMZ while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

‘Yes it will be,’ the star said when asked if the change is permanent. ‘The fans should learn it,’ she said adding, ‘I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that.’

Kesha said she has not heard from Diddy, 54, regarding the diss, adding, ‘I’m not the kind of person that just shuts the f**k up. I know what I stand for. I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth. And the industry can kind of like suck my d**k.’

While performing her hit 2009 song at Coachella in April, Kesha tweaked the lyrics from ‘Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy,’ to ‘Wake up in the morning’ like f**k P. Diddy.’

The songbird rocked a white tank top under a matching hoodie and light blue jeans as she made her way through the airport on Thursday.

The Cannibal hitmaker was one of the surprise guests Renee Rapp, 24, brought on to join her during her first set at the music festival held at Coachella in Indio, California.

While singing the line both ladies held up their middle fingers in the air to cement the point. Kesha also took to her Twitter and reiterated the message, writing in all capital letters, ‘WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE F**K P DIDDY.’

The lyrical change comes as hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, with his Los Angeles and Miami homes recently being raided by federal agents.

Her fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss the change in lyrics.

Rapper 50 Cent – a longtime Diddy nemesis — shared the video of the performance to his Instagram, writing, ‘LOL she said f**k P DIDDY, hahahahahah Puffy like 50 told her to say that!’

One commentator stated that the lyrics change had them ‘shook to the core.’ Another person added, ‘Yeah Renee and Kesha ate that.’

‘Kesha Renaissance actually happening my Godddd,’ someone else wrote.

It is not the first time Kesha has changed the Diddy reference in her song. In November of last year Kesha dropped Diddy’s name from the lyrics completely, after he was accused of rape by ex-girlfriend Cassie in a bombshell lawsuit.

via: Daily Mail