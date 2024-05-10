Say What Now? Man Follows Woman, Throws Belt Around Her Neck in Horrifying NYC Sexual Assault | lovebscott.com

The NYPD is investigating a disturbing viral video that appears to show a sexual assault that happened in the Bronx earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on May 1 near East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood, police said. The man, who has not yet been identified, was seen on video walking behind a 45-year-old woman he had just had a brief conversation with.

He then took off his belt and tossed it around the woman’s neck from behind like a lasso, according to police. He pulled back hard, sending her backwards and to the ground, as she smacked her head on the sidewalk. The woman blacked out before the man dragged her between two parked cars and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, investigators said.

The man could be seen on surveillance video leaning over her and repeatedly looking around several times to make sure there were no witnesses.

No arrests have yet been made. The man’s face was covered up, the video shows, but anyone with information that could help lead to an assault is asked to contact police. The NYPD released photos of the man later Thursday night:

WANTED for RAPE: On 5/01 at 5 AM in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3 Avenue in the Bronx, a 45-year-old female was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, wrapped an object around her neck, and pulled her to the ground causing her to lose… pic.twitter.com/GXqMamhxwl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2024





The victim is said to be recovering from the assault.

An investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing.

via: NBC 4 New York