Heather Rae Young Confirms ‘Selling Sunset’ Exit, Says She Won't Be Back for Season 8

Heather Rae Young is done with ‘Selling Sunset.’

via Page Six:

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything, I don’t know what to tell though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to 8,” she first told Entertainment Tonight last month at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race.

She further confirmed that news Wednesday, when she shared a photo of her and former co-star Bre Tiesi on Instagram.

“Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately- and even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever ????, ” Young wrote as the caption of a post via social media.

In her carousel post, Young further wrote, “True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.”

Reps for the real estate agent did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Young, 36, has been slowly making her way off of the reality show since the end of Season 6.

As previously reported, Young — who welcomed a son with husband Tarek El Moussa, 42, in February — revealed in March that Netflix had not asked her to return for Season 7.

“I’ve been off maternity leave, and I’ve been excited to get back to work, and so far I have not been called back,” Young said in an interview with E! News.

While the reality star did end up making occasional appearances in Season 7 — which premiered Nov. 3 — the demotion came as a shock to Tiesi.

“I absolutely adore Heather,” Tiesi told E! News in July. “I’m very sad to hear that she is not going to be as big a part … We got really close.”

The reality show further hinted that they were moving in a different direction when they released the Season 7 cast picture and Young was nowhere to be seen.

Young was one of the original cast members of the show — which follows drama surrounding the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles — since its start in 2019.

While Young will not be returning for the show’s upcoming season, she began a new reality TV adventure with her husband in March.

The couple’s show, “The Flipping El Moussas” follows the power couple as they flip houses as a family of five.

The show has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to premiere in early 2024.

We’re sure she’ll be back on somebody’s show sooner rather than later.