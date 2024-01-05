T.I. Awarded Atlanta's 'Highest Honor' Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit [Video]

Rapper and actor T.I. Harris has been awarded the Phoenix Award from the city of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens for his philanthropic work.

via: AceShowbiz

T.I. remains an exemplary citizen of Atlanta despite his latest legal issue. The musician/actor has been presented with the Phoenix Award, which is considered the city’s “highest honor,” for his work in both the community and entertainment.

The rapper received the award from his hometown on Friday, December 29. The accolade was presented by Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Phillana Williams following the conclusion of T.I.’s second concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album “Trap Muzik” at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, according to HipHopDX.

In a statement to the outlet, Tip said, “Humbly honored for us to have received this highest honor by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta. Dis is for ‘Trap Muzik’, 20 years later. Happy to have shared this illustrious moment wit my wife and the rest of my family, along wit da people in da City.”

T.I. has surely contributed a lot to his community. In November of last year, he and his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle opened an affordable housing complex, a project they have been working on for years that includes nearly 150 apartment plus 25 special units for homeless youth.

The housing complex, which is located across from Center Hill Park in northwest Atlanta, was built on a site which was once a grocery store where T.I.’s grandmother would shop at. The project was first announced in 2021.

On the heels of the honor from Atlanta, T.I. and Tiny have been sued by an anonymous woman who accuses the couple of sexual assault over an alleged 2005 incident. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed her complaint against the pair in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 2. She claimed she “did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct” that occurred nearly two decades ago.

T.I. and Tiny have since maintained their innocence. “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years,” they said in a statement. “For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations.”

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again,” the message continued to read. “Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”