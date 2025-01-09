SZA Wants to Make Collaborative Album With ‘Genius’ Kendrick Lamar

BY: Walker Published 53 mins ago

SZA hints that a collaborative album with Kendrick Lamar could become a reality for their longtime fans.

The Grammy-winning artists have linked on tracks like “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind,” but on the latest episode of talk show “Sherri,” the host asked if SZA could foresee making a collaborative album.

“I would love that,” SZA told Sherri Shepherd. I would love that! I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius.”

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter added that “GNX” rapper has a “genius” that’s “elusive and so mysterious.” “I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on,” the “LANA” artist continued.

SZA also detailed their collaboration process behind “GNX” songs “Luther” and “Gloria.” Released just weeks after “GNX,” “LANA,” the deluxe edition of SZA’s 2022 album “SOS,” features Kendrick on track “30 for 30.”

“When “Luther” came on, I said, ‘Okay, that’s the vocals we’re using, period.’” And same with “Gloria”–I said, ‘Okay,’ and I love that,” she said.

“He’s a huge part of my fumble and finding era because I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes, and he’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded,” SZA continued. “So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’”

Advertisement

In April, SZA and Kendrick will embark on the 19-city Grand National Tour, and the “Kill Bill” assured fans that she’ll “get lost in the moment” onstage.

via: BET