SZA Seemingly Indicates A New Kendrick Lamar Album Is Coming Soon

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar has had a massive 2024 thanks to his feud with Drake, especially his No. 1 hit diss track “Not Like Us.” Naturally, the situation has fans wondering if Lamar has a new album on the way, to follow 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Well, some people close to him might just be indicating that he indeed does have a project in the queue.

SZA – who is close friends with Lamar, and has collaborated with him several times in the past – has seemingly shared a post on social media that suggests Kendrick is readying a new album.

Last week, Devin Malik, an affiliate of Top Dawg Entertainment and collaborator of Kendrick’s shared on social media: “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww”. SZA has since reshared the post, adding her weight to the claims.

Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to claims of a new album, nor has he announced any new music. His last release was the single, reportedly titled ‘Watch The Party Die’, which has yet to hit any streaming platforms – it is only available on social media.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kendrick has supposedly turned down an offer to headline Coachella next year. In other news, Lamar was recently named the headline performer for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show: “I don’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go.”

via: NME

