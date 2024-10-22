Home > NEWS

SZA Says Katt Williams Told Her She Was Mentally Ill As a Compliment on Their Film Set

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

SZA got invaluable face time with Katt Williams on the set of her debut film.

During an interview with Kendrick Lamar for Harper’s BAZAAR, Sza recalls an interaction on a set with the comedian. “We shot a movie last night. I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out.”

She continued: “It’s a lot of being scared to be myself. I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere. I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, ‘Sa, I believe you might have some mental—’ And I was like, ‘Illness?’ And he was like, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Oh, welcome.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, K. Dot, opened up about his infamous Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Sza asks, “can I ask you a hypermasculine question? You can also tell me to shut the f*ck up. What does “Not Like Us” mean to you?”

K. Dot laughs in response, “not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent?…”

Sza asks him to, “break the man down for me?”

He continued: “this man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of “Not Like Us,” I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

via: Hot97

