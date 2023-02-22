SZA to Release Deluxe Edition of ‘SOS’ With 10 Bonus Tracks

In an interview with Billboard, SZA hinted there’s more to come.

via: HipHopDX

SZA has plans to release a deluxe edition of SOS with 10 new songs, and vowed that once it’s out she is going to start being kinder to herself.

The TDE singer was crowned Billboard‘s Woman of the Year, and in an interview with the publication said she’s grateful for the success SOS has achieved since it dropped in December.

“Right now, I just have extreme gratitude because I swear to God, I never thought I’d be No. 1 for even a week, let alone seven,” the 33-year-old said.

SZA’s sophomore effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 equivalent album units. That figure included 404.5 million on-demand streams, which broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album and the second-largest streaming week for a female artist.

In February, the album was certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and several singles received platinum or gold certifications, including “Good Day,” “Kill Bill,” “I Hate U,” “Blind,” “Shirt,” and “Low.” The project recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is expected to spend its 10th week atop the chart next week.

However, the R&B star isn’t done yet, and told Billboard she will “soon” be dropping off the project’s deluxe edition, which will include 10 new songs, bringing the grand total to 33 tracks.

“After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done,” SZA said. “I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.”

She added: “I guess I need to stop trying to figure out what it means and start realizing and living in what it is.”

SZA was named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year because “since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” wrote Hannah Karp, Billboard‘s editorial director, in a press statement.

“The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”