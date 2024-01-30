SZA Is The Latest Performer Announced For The 2024 Grammys Ceremony | lovebscott.com

Music’s biggest night is nearly here. As the industry’s heavyweights prepare for the 2024 Grammys, fans eagerly await more details about the ceremony. On January 29, the Recording Academy revealed that the evening’s performers list has grown yet again.

via: Variety

SZA is the latest performer to be added to the docket for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, taking place on Feb. 4.

All eyes will be on the R&B singer during the telecast, as she’s the top nominee at the event with a substantial nine nods. Her sophomore album “SOS,” released in Dec. 2022, is up for album of the year, while its smash single “Kill Bill” is included in record of the year and song of the year. Elsewhere, various songs from “SOS” are nominated in the pop and R&B categories.

The 2024 Grammy Awards may be a victorious moment for SZA, who in the past has been snubbed by the Recording Academy. In 2018, she was nominated for five awards connected with her debut album “Ctrl,” yet lost in all categories. She did collect one Grammy in 2022 for “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with Doja Cat, but has largely been overlooked by the institution.

“I’ve lost enough times to know that investing in this moment is not wise,” she told Variety in November. “And not because it’s not important — I’m so happy for it — but because you have to place your importance on who you are as an artist and as a person. It’s my first time being this popular, and I saw a huge uptick in negativity at the exact same time.”

In addition to SZA, previously announced performers include Joni Mitchell making her Grammys performance debut, as well as U2 (in a remote appearance from Las Vegas’ Sphere), Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

The Grammys are slated to air on CBS from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.