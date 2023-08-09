Sydney Sweeney on ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Accusations Against Sam Levinson: ‘We’re Still Supportive’

Sydney Sweeney is breaking her silence and setting the record straight about where she stands with ‘Euphoria’ showrunner and creator Sam Levinson.

via Complex:

Since Euphoria’s inception, Levinson had been under fire for the show’s controversial content and subject matter. Levinson made headlines after claims were made about Euphoria’s “toxic work environment.” These reports were recently intensified by alleged behind-the-scenes turmoil on his latest HBO show, The Idol, co-created with The Weeknd.

“You have me, you have [Zendaya], you have all of these very strong-minded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up,” the 25 year-old actress tells Variety for their “Power of Young Hollywood” cover. “It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there. We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive.”

“The point is making people uncomfortable, and thinking outside the box. What else is the point of art?” she continued. “For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie.”

This is not the first time Sweeney is speaking out about her experiences with Levinson. Last year, the star had to clarify that she “never asked” Levinson to cut out any scenes from the show and claimed her words “got twisted.”

Earlier this year, Barbie Ferreira, who starred as Kat on the hit teen drama, clarified that she made a “mutual decision” with Levinson to exit the show despite the rumors that the two had a falling out.

Just like people are allowed to share their negative experiences with some one, people should be allowed to share their positive ones without fear of repercussion.