Lawsuit Against ‘RHOP’ Star Juan Dixon And Coppin State University Dismissed

A Baltimore judge has dismissed the lawsuit against ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star and former Coppin State University men’s head basketball coach Juan Dixon — as well as the university itselt.

The lawsuit was brought on by a former player alleging an assistant coach blackmailed and sexually assaulted him. He also claimed the school wrongfully acted in retaliation.

Juan was named in the lawsuit for allegedly knowing about the assault and failing to act.

via Baltimore Banner:

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland made the ruling based on various legal grounds at a hearing on Monday. She said she would allow the complaint to be amended.

“At this juncture, we are very much at the very beginning of the case,” Copeland said.

Ibn Williams, 23, of Newark, New Jersey, filed the lawsuit in 2022 and asserted that the university promised a safe environment. But the complaint alleged that Lucian Brownlee, a teammate who went on to serve as director of player development, blackmailed and sexually assaulted him.

In fall 2018, Williams claims that someone pretending to be a young woman on social media convinced him to send images of a “sexual nature,” which he believed were “private and in the context of developing a romantic relationship,” according to the lawsuit.

Then, the person revealed that the young woman did not exist and informed Williams that he would have to “submit to further demands or risk the public disclosure of the material.” The blackmailer later directed Williams to “engage in sexual encounters” with Brownlee, who had since graduated and became part of the coaching staff, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the following: “Upon information and belief, the blackmailer was Coach Brownlee.” The extortionist, the complaint asserts, revealed material to members of the men’s basketball team as well as the public.

Later, Dixon admitted to Williams that Brownlee was “mentally ill or otherwise emotionally imbalanced” and stated that Director of Athletics Derek Carter and Coppin State knew about that history, according to the lawsuit.

Coppin State, the lawsuit asserts, questioned Williams about his past sexual experiences and orientation after he asked the school to conduct a review of the claims of harassment, sexual assault and blackmail.

Williams has since transferred to Morehouse College, a private, historically Black college in Atlanta.

Copeland also dismissed all counts against Carter, the University System of Maryland and the State of Maryland.

