Swizz Beatz Promises Verzuz Will 'Come Back Strong' After Taking Back Ownership [Video]

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were presented with the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards and the pioneers shared that their platform, Verzuz, will be making a comeback.

During their acceptance speech, they announced that their joint effort will be back in action.

“Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over,” Timbo said. “Black-owned Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother.”

The Ruff Ryders veteran then added: “Like Tim said, we own Verzuz again. We got quiet for a minute, but we’re gonna come back strong and show you what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic; that’s something for the world.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland merged Verzuz in a lucrative deal with Triller, with which they became large shareholders in 2021. However, trouble arose when the pair filed a $28million lawsuit against the company in August 2022.

The two Hip Hop titans claimed that the video-sharing social networking service failed to hold up the financial end of the bargain. Court documents obtained regarding the matter state that Triller defaulted on its agreement after just two payments. The duo later settled after the initial default, but alleged that the company continued to make one installment and then failed to pay the remaining balance.

Last month, Timbaland promised to bring back the battle platform while teasing that fans are going to be delighted with the new lineup of the much-lauded concert series. In an interview with AllHipHop, the producer promised to give the people what they want, and a lot sooner than they may think.

“Verzuz is still a baby,” he said. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name. Look how you saying it. Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship.”

He continued: “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”