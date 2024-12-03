BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 20 mins ago

The holiday season is all about spreading joy, but it doesn’t have to come at the planet’s expense. Every year, tons of waste is generated from decorations, gift wraps, and discarded items. By embracing sustainable holiday decorating ideas, you can reduce waste, save money, and make your celebrations kinder to the environment — all while keeping your home festive and fabulous.

Here are seven sustainable decorating ideas to inspire your eco-friendly holiday celebrations.

1. Opt for a Living Christmas Tree

Instead of a cut tree, consider using a potted living tree that can be replanted after the holidays. Not only is this a sustainable option, but it also gives you the chance to contribute to reforestation in your backyard. If a living tree isn’t feasible, explore artificial trees made from recycled materials that you can reuse for years.

Advertisement

Pro Tip: Decorate with natural elements like pinecones or dried orange slices for an earthy, chic vibe.

2. Choose LED Lighting

Switching to LED string lights is an easy way to make your holiday decorations more sustainable. LED lights use up to 90% less energy than traditional bulbs and last much longer, reducing your carbon footprint and energy bill.

Bonus Idea: Set your lights on a timer to minimize electricity use when no one is around to admire them.

Advertisement

3. Upcycle Decorations from Everyday Items

Before buying new decorations, look around your home for items or even previous holiday gifts you can repurpose. Mason jars can become beautiful snow globes or candle holders, while old fabric scraps can be turned into festive garlands or tree ornaments. Hang family pictures on the tree branches as ornaments. Upcycling cuts down on waste and adds a personal touch to your décor.

Try This: Use old holiday cards to create unique gift tags or bunting for a nostalgic flair.

4. Decorate with Nature’s Bounty

Advertisement

Bring the outdoors in with decorations made from natural materials. Use branches, evergreen boughs, acorns, or cinnamon sticks to create wreaths, centerpieces, and garlands. These materials are biodegradable, inexpensive, and effortlessly beautiful.

DIY Tip: Arrange greenery in glass vases for a minimalist, sustainable centerpiece.

5. Support Local Artists for Handmade Decorations

Shopping locally for handmade ornaments, stockings, and other decorations supports small businesses while reducing the environmental impact of mass production and shipping. Handmade items are often of higher quality and uniqueness, adding an extra-special touch to your holiday décor.

Advertisement

Find This: Visit local holiday markets or online platforms that showcase eco-friendly crafters.

6. Swap Single-Use Wrapping Paper for Reusable Options

Gift wrap is a holiday staple, but most of it isn’t recyclable due to glitter and plastic coatings. Instead, try reusable alternatives like fabric wraps (Furoshiki), old newspapers, or decorative scarves. Not only are these options better for the environment, but they also look unique and sophisticated.

7. Make the Most of What You Already Have

Advertisement

One of the simplest ways to be sustainable is to reuse decorations from previous years. Take the time to properly store your ornaments and lights at the end of the season so they can be used again and again. You’ll save money and reduce waste by resisting the urge to buy new items every year.

Pro Tip: Mix and match your existing decorations to create a fresh look without adding to the landfill.

A Greener Holiday, A Brighter Future

You may opt for healthier holiday recipes, but you can do the same for the earth. Sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing style or festivity—it simply means being mindful of how your choices impact the planet. By incorporating these sustainable holiday decorating ideas, you can create a colorful celebration that’s both beautiful and eco-conscious.

Advertisement

This year, let’s deck the halls in a way that makes Mother Earth smile. Happy (sustainable) holidays!

What are some of your favorite sustainable decorating ideas? Comment below!