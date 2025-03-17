Home > DISCOVER X BOMESI

Theater seats
Source: Unsplash

If you are in London, or planning to travel across the pond in March, be sure to check out the 39th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. The annual celebration has been around for nearly four decades, highlighting LGBTQIA+ filmmakers and creatives who amplify stories from the community.

Whether you’re new to the London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival or already planning to attend, here’s a look at some of the exciting events on the schedule.

What is the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival?

Theater Popcorn
Source: Unsplash

The BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, which takes place March 19 through March 30, is Europe’s largest queer film event. Creative Boom traces its origins to 1977, when the National Film Theatre, now BFI Southbank, organized a month-long season titled “Images of Homosexuality,” which inspired what would later become the festival. Peter Packer of the Tyneside Cinema created the initial fest, “Gay’s Own Pictures,” which featured nine films screened over five days.

By 1988, the festival had been renamed the London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival (LLGFF) under the leadership of figures like Mark Finch. However, the festival faced several challenges, particularly during its 25th edition. A substantial budget crisis at the British Film Institute (BFI) led to a critical review of all activities, jeopardizing the festival’s future. The event was reduced from its usual two-week duration to just six days.

In 2014, the festival underwent a major rebranding, adopting the name BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. This change aimed to include a broader spectrum of identities and experiences. The festival has grown from a small collection of films to a huge cultural event showcasing diverse narratives and LGBTQIA+ stories.

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival Screenings

1. “Outerlands”

Elena Oxman’s directorial debut, “Outerlands,” will open the festival at BFI Southbank. The film follows a non-binary nanny confronting addiction and childhood trauma, featuring performances by “Orange Is the New Black” co-stars Asia Kate Dillon and Lea DeLaria.

2. “Drive Back Home”

Michael Clowater’s “Drive Back Home” is set to screen on March 23 and March 25. The movie stars Alan Cumming and Charlie Creed-Miles as estranged brothers embarking on a 1,000-mile journey after one is arrested in Toronto, forcing them to confront their strained relationship. This story aligns with the festival’s “Hearts” strand, which focuses on themes of love, romance, and friendship.

3. “Really Happy Someday”

J Stevens’ film “Really Happy Someday” is scheduled for its UK premiere at the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. The screenings are set for March 22 and March 23. The film tells the story of a young transgender stage musical star grappling with changes in his singing voice during his transition. Audio description services will be available upon request for these showings.

The 39th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival is set to be filled with programming that celebrates queer cinema from around the world. There will be an array of films, events, workshops, and parties, offering something for every member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Are you planning to attend the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival? Comment below!

