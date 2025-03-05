BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 11 hours ago

One thing about the winter season is that we often underestimate how quickly summer approaches. As we defrost and plan for the warmer months, music festivals become an exciting opportunity to enjoy artists, socialize with others, and get out of the house.

If you need lifelong memories, music festivals are like concerts on steroids — non-stop entertainment for hours, allowing you to explore new towns and immerse yourself in the local culture, food, and vibe. During the chilly months, social media starts to buzz with announcements of the performers who will hit the stage during the summer. If you’re ready to plan your music festival itinerary, you’re in luck. Here’s a quick rundown of five festivals to check out in 2025. Get those debit cards ready!

1. Soul Beach Music Festival

Do you want to squeeze a music festival into a weekend vacation in paradise? Then the Soul Beach Music Festival is for you! Taking place on the island of St. Maarten in 2025, past performers include Usher, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, and more. The day and after-parties are star-studded, too. Get your tickets for this year’s festival, which will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 21 to May 26.

2. Coachella

If you can imagine yourself vibing out to your favorite artists while discovering new ones and possibly standing next to Beyoncé or Rihanna in disguise, this festival is for you! This year’s lineup includes headliners such as Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The festival will take place in Indio, Calif., at the Empire Polo Club from April 11 to April 13 and April 18 to April 20. Whether you choose to stay high on life or indulge in recreational use, keep hydrated. Check out their site to purchase tickets for the days your favorite artist will be performing.

3. ESSENCE Music Festival

ESSENCE Music Festival! If those three words don’t get you excited and ready to grab your wallet, here’s why they should. You get to reenact the movie “Girl’s Trip” in the gorgeous mecca of Black excellence, New Orleans (NOLA), and enjoy major Black female artists and witness various venues and panel discussions. ESSENCE Fest returns from July 3 to July 6, so start planning now!

4. Roots Picnic

Philadelphia’s finest usually make their rounds at this exciting music festival. This year’s headliners include D’Angelo, The Roots, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and many more. The festival takes place from May 31 to June 1. Sign up here for updates.

5. Made in America

Although this show-stopping Philadelphia festival is usually a must-see, it was canceled in 2023 and 2024 by Roc Nation. “As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.” As of now, festival goers are currently waiting to see if MIA will return for Labor Day Weekend. Stay tuned.

What are some of your favorite music festivals to attend? Let’s chat below.