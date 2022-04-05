Surprise: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Got Married in Las Vegas After the Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married!

The two tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas the night after the Grammys.

According to reports, Kourtney and Travis walked in around 1:30 AM Monday after he performed live at the Grammys.

They didn’t allow the venue to take any photos and brought their own photographer — and security.

If you’re wondering if it was an official wedding — they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner who served as a witness.



This won’t be their only wedding ceremony. Sources say there will be a more traditional ceremony down the line.



Congrats Kourtney and Travis!