Halle Bailey Regrets Public Spat With DDG Over Son’s Live Stream: ‘Maybe I Did Overreact’

Halle Bailey has returned to social media, re-activating her page on X after briefly deleting it amid online feud with baby daddy DDG.

“yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here,” she tweeted Thursday (Nov. 7). “i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo.”

The singer actress initially shared on her social media that she was “extremely upset” after DDG and their made what she says was an “unapproved” appearance on Cenat’s livestream Wednesday.

The Little Mermaid actress voiced her frustrations on X about unknowingly having her almost 1-year-old son in front of millions of eyeballs on Kai’s stream.

“Hi everyone,” she began in since-deleted messages. “Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”

Per Essence, Bailey added in a separate tweet that she was going through “severe postpartum” and wrote, “Nobody knows what somebody is going through until they snap.”

Footage of Halo’s appearance quickly went viral along with Bailey’s tweets. Cenat showered DDG and Halle’s son with plenty of gifts to take home.

Bailey later deactivated her X account, and reactivated it on Thursday.

Billboard has reached out to reps for Bailey and DDG.

DDG and Bailey went public with their relationship in January 2022, and Halle gave birth to Halo in late 2023. The couple announced their split in October when DDG posted a message to his Instagram Story that he and Halle would be going separate ways.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote at the time. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.

DDG continued, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve build and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”

