King Combs Announces He’s Taking Over Diddy’s Instagram Page [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Even with the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars, disgraced music, fashion, and liquor mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs still has his sons riding for him.

Diddy’s son Christian a.k.a. King Combs has taken over the music mogul’s Instagram account to share positive moments amid his father’s ongoing legal woes. In an effort to emphasize Diddy’s contributions to music and culture, Christian announced the takeover in a video, stating, “We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy, and taking y’all down memory lane of all the positive things he did.” He added, “We love you, pops, happy birthday!”

Christian’s takeover has been met with mixed reactions. Some users expressed support for the family’s show of unity, while others criticized the timing of the post, which came shortly after the U.S. election results were announced.

Despite some negative feedback, Christian has continued to post positive content on his father’s Instagram, including the music video for Puff Daddy’s hit song “All About the Benjamins” and a video of his siblings singing “Happy Birthday” to Diddy over the phone.

The Combs family has consistently supported Diddy since his arrest in September 2024, with Christian and his older brother Quincy Jones expressing their love and pride for their father.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing. His trial is scheduled for next year, and his legal team remains confident in the judicial process.

Christian’s takeover of the Diddy Instagram account is a bold move that highlights the family’s commitment to maintaining their father’s public image during challenging times. While it has sparked debate, it underscores the powerful bond within the Combs family and their determination to stand by their father through both love and controversy.

via: AceShowbiz

