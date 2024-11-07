Breakdancer Raygun Announces Retirement Following ‘Really Upsetting’ Backlash at Paris Olympics

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Raygun will not compete at the Olympics again.

“I’m not going to compete anymore, no,” she said on Australia’s “The Jimmy & Nath Show” Tuesday.

“I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now to approach a battle.”

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn clarifies what she meant when she said she wasn't going to be breaking anymore, and if we'll ever see her dance again. pic.twitter.com/G8yRzLt8KK — The Project (@theprojecttv) November 7, 2024

The 37-year-old dancer — born Rachael Gunn — added, “I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that’s, like, in my living room with my partner. It’s been really upsetting. I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was.”

In August, Raygun faced heavy criticism after she failed to score a single point in the inaugural breaking competition.

During her performance, she hopped like a kangaroo, spun around on her head, threw her arms in the air like a windmill, rolled around on her shoulders and reached for her toes while lying on her side.

?? Raygun retired: “I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems a really difficult thing for me to do now, to approach a battle. I still dance and I still break, but that’s like, in my living room with my partner." Good for Australia ??pic.twitter.com/T59cOtD64h — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 7, 2024

Following the backlash, Raygun, who became ranked No. 1 in the world by the World DanceSport Federation, took to social media to thank her supporters and condemn those who spewed hate.

“Hi everyone, Raygun here. I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me, I really appreciate the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, that’s what I hoped,” she began the video.

“I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which ?has frankly? ?been pretty devastating.”

