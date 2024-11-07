Cardi B Pens Passionate Thank You to Kamala Harris Following Donald Trump Win: ‘I Am So Proud of You’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Ahead of the 2024 election, Cardi B surprisingly endorsed Kamala Harris for President after previously declaring she would not vote in the election because of her disappointment in Joe Biden. However, despite co-signs from stars like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Rihanna, Harris’ campaign was unable to overcome America’s 200-year legacy of bigotry and sexism, allowing 34-time felon Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office in January 2025.

In a message posted to Instagram the day after the election, the 32-year-old rapper – who was a staunch supporter of the VP’s White House bid this year – chose to share some positivity despite the race not going her way. “To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and with integrity!” Cardi wrote.

“You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!” she continued in her Notes app message. “You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart.”

The rapper also shared the same note on X, but added a little more. “No need to nasty, y’all picked your winner…All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best,” she tweeted. “Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine.”

No need to nasty, y’all picked your winner…All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best. Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine. pic.twitter.com/pj05rnKY57 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 6, 2024

Prior to her letter to Harris, the Grammy winner was one of the first musicians to react to Trump’s victory — “I hate y’all bad,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. Cardi had fiercely advocated for the former prosecutor for months prior to Election Day and made a speech at one of the Democratic candidate’s final campaign events Nov. 1 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled,” she said at the podium. “I didn’t have faith in any candidates until she joined and spoke the words I wanted to hear about the future of this country … Kamala recognizes that this country is at risk, and that we need to strengthen our economy and address the rising cost of living.”

