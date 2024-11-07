Boosie Badazz Is Already Out Here Begging Donald Trump For a Pardon [Photo]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Once Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, we knew it would only be a matter of time before the office once again became a beacon for chaos.

Not even 48 hours after Donald Trump was elected as the next President of the United States, rapper Boosie Badazz pleaded to the convicted felon to give him a pardon on the his gun charges.

The recording artist, who hails from Louisiana, took to social media to make a plea to the future 47th President to pardon him for a gun conviction he received earlier this year. He stated that, as a non-violent felon, he should not have been charged with a 922G. According to ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), “The Gun Control Act (GCA), codified at 18 U.S.C. § 922(g), makes it unlawful for certain categories of persons to ship, transport, receive, or possess firearms or ammunition, to include any person convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.”

In his request to Trump, Boosie also told him he wanted to sit with him to discuss giving police immunity. He expressed that doing so would “motivate” police officers to commit deadly crimes.

@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED?? SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE ??THIS IS THE EXACT CASE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 6, 2024

The rapper was recently sued in Texas when a limo company accused him of using their service and skipping out on paying the bill. According to KXAN, Boosie was facing a charge of theft of service greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000 in Travis County, Texas. The charge was filed on Aug. 29, stating that he used the limo service between June 5 and June 7. On Sept. 20, a summons was issued for Boosie to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing.

In an filed affidavit, the Austin-based company stated that the service was provided to Boosie and company. The rapper employed the limo service and they claimed the “Wipe Me Down” rapper told them he would pay the bill in advance, but he never did. The affidavit also said that the driver inquired about the payment to Boosie and his manager several times but received nothing. An invoice of $8,800 was eventually sent to the rapper.

