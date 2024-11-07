Home > NEWS

Barack, Michelle Obama Congratulate Trump and Vance

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Barack and Michelle Obama released a statement on Wednesday following the 2024 election that saw a Donald Trump win.

“In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree,” the Obamas said in a joint statement. “That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free.”

The Obamas wrote they were proud of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, “two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign,” and expressed their gratitude for the staff and volunteers who “poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in.” Their statement highlighted how the country “has been through a lot over the last few years,” including Covid-19 and resulting price hikes. “Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” the Obamas continued. “The good news is that these problems are solvable – but only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great.”

The Obama’s statement echoed a speech from Harris delivered at Howard University, her alma mater, earlier on Wednesday. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris told her supporters on Wednesday afternoon. “The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people — a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.”

