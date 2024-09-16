Super Bowl Halftime Show Producer Confirms Jay-Z Chose to Have Kendrick Lamar Perform: 'He's Always Picked Right' | www.lovebscott.com

Jesse Collins — the executive producer responsible for the Super Bowl Halftime Show — opened up about the decision to have Kendrick Lamar perform for Super Bowl LIX.

As it’s been reported over the last week, Lil Wayne fans (and Wayne himself) are upset the rapper didn’t get the opportunity to take the stage in his hometown of New Orleans.

Jesse, who teamed up with Jay-Z and Roc Nation in 2021 to produce the halftime show, says Kendrick Lamar was the ‘right’ choice.

via Variety:

“We love Wayne,” Collins says. “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”

Lamar has already been a good luck charm for Collins, who won that Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Emmy in the outstanding variety special (live) category, which included the Compton native’s contribution. (The event served as a tribute to hip-hop that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent, as well as Lamar.)

“It’s a decision that Jay makes,” Collins says of choosing the annual halftime act. “Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!”

