SummerSlam: Mayor Vows Justice After Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Alabama Riverfront

A massive brawl on Montgomery’s waterfront on the Alabama River led to multiple arrests.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement Sunday that several people involved in the fighting Saturday evening have been detained.

“Justice will be served,” he said.

NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery reported that four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the altercation.

Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served. This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police… pic.twitter.com/5cywOwA6Uz — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) August 6, 2023

Video of the incident has not been verified by NBC News.

It appears to show brawling that split combatants along racial lines. The fighting appeared to follow a riverboat’s attempt to dock where a pontoon boat was moored.

A man who was apparently from the riverboat walked to the pontoon and exchanged words with someone, precipitating an all-out brawl between people associated with each of the watercraft.

Reed indicated that the man from the riverboat was attacked and that those who committed violence against him would face the justice system.

“The Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” he said.

Police told WSFA that the fight was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The city’s Riverfront along the Alabama River is a summertime draw that features the riverboat, an amphitheater, a stadium and a park, among other attractions.

