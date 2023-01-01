Summer Walker Welcomes Twins: “I’m So Proud Of Myself” [Video]

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker.

via: HotNewHipHop

Summer Walker is welcoming the new year with two less babies in her womb, and two more in her arms Earthside. Recently, the Still Over It songstress gave birth to her second and third children, and though she and her ex Larry are no longer together, he was right by her side through the entire rollercoaster.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”

Walker noted that there’s nothing wrong with either of these choices, they were just not what she personally wanted.

During her first experience, the Atlanta native opted for a home birth. Her celebrity status even allowed her to connect with Erykah Badu, who aided in the delivery of baby Bubbles. The renowned singer returned to help Walker once again for her second go and even brought her daughter along for extra support this time.

In fact, it was actually Badu who previously unofficially revealed that Walker was expecting twins. Since her initial post, fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation that her family has expanded by two more.

On her Instagram, Walker opened up about the exhausting process and the support system that carried her through it. “You can do it, this was my second home birth. All natural, seven hours, no tearing. I couldn’t [have] done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, [and] my elders.”

Additionally, she gave a shoutout to Larry for being “the best dad doula ever.” According to the new mother, “he was so hands-on the whole time,” leaving her feeling particularly impressed.

“It wasn’t easy but it gets done,” Walker added. “Lol both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them. As long as my kids stay at home untouched, I’m good.”

Read Summer Walker’s birthing announcement below.