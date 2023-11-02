Summer Walker, SZA And Usher Lead Nominations For 2023 Soul Train Awards

SZA, Usher and Summer Walker are the top nominees for the 2023 Soul Train Awards, with nine nods each.

Today, BET announced the nominees, premiere date, and location of the 2023 Soul Train Awards. Taping from a new location in Los Angeles, CA, this year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show into a nostalgic party celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.

The 2023 ceremony will feature an exciting lineup of electrifying performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment.

“Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

“Soul Train Awards” 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

