Summer Walker Reveals She’s Single Again Amid Her Second Pregnancy [Photos]

Summer Walker is a single woman.

via: HotNewHipHop

Earlier this year, it seemed as though the Atlanta native might get a second chance at enjoying her time as a mother-to-be after she announced that she is pregnant for a second time. Unfortunately, on Sunday (November 6), it was confirmed that Walker has separated from her boyfriend, Larry, as she awaits the arrival of their first baby together.

Sleuthing fans took note of the singer’s partner’s sudden absence from her social media pages and were quick to ask her about it in the comments. “Where is Larry?” one user inquired. “Outside with the men,” the soon-to-be mother of two clapped back. “Where yo man?”

Hours after @theshaderoom uploaded the comment to their page, Walker addressed all the gossip on her Story with a lengthy message. “People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” she began. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single.”

“It’s no hard feelings,” the 26-year-old explained to her followers. “Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life. He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.”

Walker then added that she won’t be removing the face tattoo she got in honour of Larry, noting that she still has “hella love for him.”

In another upload, the R&B diva spoke on other celebrity relationships, and how it’s not uncommon to see women getting cheated on by their partners in very public ways. “The only difference between me, them, and the rest of y’all is I prefer my peace and happiness so I walk away,” she wrote.

“Relax with all that wow, she’s still not married. I could’ve been married to either one of my child’s fathers, it’s just certain things I won’t tolerate but NOTHING was a mistake. I wanted all my children by the age of 25 on PURPOSE and did that.”

She concluded, “They’re perfect, beautiful, and make me happier than I could ever be. But 95% of y’all in the same predicament or worse so save it.”

Back in June of this year, Summer Walker admitted that she wished she had “paid more attention” to who her first baby daddy was before deciding to have a child with him.