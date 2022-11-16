Summer Walker Questioned The Grammys After They Snubbed Her For Their 2023 Show [Photos]

Summer Walker had some thoughts about yesterday’s Grammy nominations for the forthcoming 2023 awards show.

via: BET

Walker’s 2021 album, Still Over It, did not make the nominees list for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and she responded to the news on social media.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not mathing,” wrote Walker. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f***] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Summer Walker comments on recent #GRAMMYs snub. pic.twitter.com/ZdTQGSiGDm — SUMMER WALKER ACCESS (@summerwaccess) November 15, 2022

Summer Walker reacts to #GRAMMYs nominations snub: “the math is literally not mathing” pic.twitter.com/XIYftdvCmE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

Walker’s label boss, Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, also shared his thoughts on the artist’s snubs.

“SUMMER WALKER NOT GETTING A GRAMMY NOM IS ACTUALLY TREASON – SMFH,” he tweeted.

SUMMER WALKER NOT GETTING A GRAMMY NOM IS ACTUALLY TREASON – SMFH — justicewearscoolpnts (@justiceLVRN) November 15, 2022

He continued, “I was cool when we got snubbed for over it but then still over it smashed every record affected culture and was a masterclass on songwriting – Grammys not acknowledging Summer Walker really makes me lose my complete faith in that entity as a whole – time to move on I fear.”

I WAS COOL WHEN WE GOT SNUBBED FOR OVER IT BUT THEN STILL OVER IT SMASHED EVERY RECORD AFFECTED CULTURE AND WAS A MASTERCLASS ON SONGWRITING – GRAMMYS NOT ACKNOWLEDGING SUMMER WALKER REALLY MAKES ME LOSE MY COMPLETE FAITH IN THAT ENTITY AS A WHOLE – TIME TO MOVE ON I FEAR — justicewearscoolpnts (@justiceLVRN) November 15, 2022

Still Over It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore studio LP became the first No. 1 R&B album by a female artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.