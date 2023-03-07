Summer Walker Expresses Fear Of Being Canceled After Warning Lil Uzi Vert To “Stop Playin'” With The Devil [Photo + Video]

Rolling Loud weekend spurred many demon-related conspiracy theories during performances from Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

Although Summer Walker is a beloved songstress with over 5,000,000 followers on social media, she still shies away from the public at times when it comes to expressing what’s on her mind.

Recently, the Still Over It crooner took to Instagram with an epiphany of why she comes off rather reclusive, although she is a major celebrity. According to the mother-of-three, she has a fear of being “canceled.”

“It took me 27 years to figure out why I’m so shy,” she wrote on IG stories captured by The Shade Room. “It’s cause I’m trying not to say something crazy. I’m literally walking around overthinking how not to hurt anyone’s feelings. Deep down I’m ghetto AF n I be scared I’ma get canceled.”

She added, “That’s y I don’t do interviews, you most likely not gone like what I have to say.”

Walker’s sentiments follow her critique of Lil Uzi Vert’s recent Rolling Loud performance at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., where he did a fiery rendition of “I Just Wanna Rock.” As many fans enjoyed rocking their hips to the Jersey-club beat, many thought his performance was “satanic” and “dark,” Walker included.

On her IG Story, Walker quoted Uzi’s lyric, “I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” before adding, “I Be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..? Or it’s just a trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all [pratyer emoji].”

Uzi wore a red suit with pentagram details in its belt, along with a fish net shirt underneath. He also sported spiked hair with yellow and blue contacts in his eyes, as he danced to the energetic beat all over the RL stage.

See Summer Walker’s thoughts and Lil Uzi’s performance above.