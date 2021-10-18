  1. Home
Say What Now? A Subway Employee Trashed The Restaurant In An Attempt To Get Signed By Meek Mill [Photo + Video]

October 18, 2021 7:49 PM PST

There have been many instances of people being discovered in nontraditional ways in the hip-hop world, but one aspiring rapper just took the cake.

via: Hot97

As reported on XXL, a Subway employee trashed the restaurant in an attempt to get signed by Meek Mill. In a viral video, the employee is seen purposely spilling food on the floor. In one of the videos the employee posted, he said (while trashing the store),

“At Meek Mill. Tell Meek Mill to sign me. Let him know, I’m trying to get signed to DreamChasers. F*ck all this Subway shit. F*ck all this Subway shit, bro. At Meek Mill, let him know I’m trying to get signed. I’m deadass. I’m done working at Subway. Deadass.”

Ironically, the employee went on to say this desperate stunt wasn’t for clout. He said, “At Meek Mill. Let him know, DreamChasers, I’m not with none of this clout-chasing sh*t, bro. All of this clout-chasing sh*t is temporary, bro. Deadass. I don’t want to do this. I really don’t want to be doing none of this.”

Ultimately, the employee vowed to clean up the mess. However, he was also reportedly fired, according to No Jumper.

Take a look:

It’s not clear if Meek reached out or anything!

Clout chasing is at an all-time high

