Say What Now? A Subway Employee Trashed The Restaurant In An Attempt To Get Signed By Meek Mill [Photo + Video]

There have been many instances of people being discovered in nontraditional ways in the hip-hop world, but one aspiring rapper just took the cake.

via: Hot97

As reported on XXL, a Subway employee trashed the restaurant in an attempt to get signed by Meek Mill. In a viral video, the employee is seen purposely spilling food on the floor. In one of the videos the employee posted, he said (while trashing the store),

“At Meek Mill. Tell Meek Mill to sign me. Let him know, I’m trying to get signed to DreamChasers. F*ck all this Subway shit. F*ck all this Subway shit, bro. At Meek Mill, let him know I’m trying to get signed. I’m deadass. I’m done working at Subway. Deadass.”

Ironically, the employee went on to say this desperate stunt wasn’t for clout. He said, “At Meek Mill. Let him know, DreamChasers, I’m not with none of this clout-chasing sh*t, bro. All of this clout-chasing sh*t is temporary, bro. Deadass. I don’t want to do this. I really don’t want to be doing none of this.”

Uh @SUBWAY – can you find this guy and take legal action against him? This mental image of your employee walking on food will be with me for a LONG time. pic.twitter.com/anJa6lyz9C — WayneGlows ? (@WayneGlows) October 14, 2021

Subway employee attempts to get signed by Meek Mill & gets fired after going viral for contaminating food ? pic.twitter.com/rcCKYqXdkf — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 17, 2021

Ultimately, the employee vowed to clean up the mess. However, he was also reportedly fired, according to No Jumper.

Take a look:

Subway employee fired after terrible food prep videos go viral pic.twitter.com/bAA91axgPi — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 17, 2021

It’s not clear if Meek reached out or anything!

Clout chasing is at an all-time high